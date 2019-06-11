SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Sumter's O'Donnell Fortune worked out in front of South Carolina's coaching staff last week and received the offer he coveted, accepting on the spot.

The Palmetto State standout is coached at the high school level by Mark Barnes, who has plenty of familiarity with USC head coach Will Muschamp. Barnes tutored former five-star prospect Jonathan Bullard in North Carolina prior to Bullard's time at Florida under Muschamp.

In this feature, Barnes breaks down Fortune's game and what he will bring to the South Carolina program.

