Coach Hot Board 1.0
South Carolina parted ways with head football coach Will Muschamp on Sunday, seven games into his fifth season in Columbia. Muschamp finishes the tenure with a 28-30 overall record and 17-22 record in the Southeastern Conference.
Below are some initial potential names as we start the hot board for the search. All of these names have been vetted and provided by actual sources to confirm interest on the South Carolina end. We will update the hot board as the info change.
The profiles are in alphabetical order.
Want to get caught up on the latest on the search? Our Coaching Search Central landing page will always have the absolute latest including a Sunday night update!
Not a subscriber? Use code Search25 to get 75% off your first year!
Tom Allen
Currently: Indiana, Head coach
Resume: One of 22 semifinalists for the 2019 George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, Tom Allen’s 18 wins are the most for an Indiana head coach over his first three seasons. The Hoosiers finished with an 8-5 record last season and are off to a strong start this season, too. Prior to taking over as head coach, Allen served as IU's defensive coordinator from 2016-18 after occupying the same position for South Florida in 2015. Allen spent the 2012-14 campaigns as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Ole Miss.
Why it makes sense: A 28-year coaching veteran, Allen is getting his due this season as he has the Hoosiers off to a 4-0 start after an 8-5 season last year. Indiana has made progress each of Allen's three seasons there and will no doubt get plenty of attention from programs with vacancies if he can keep winning at a place like Indiana.
Reasons for concern: An Indiana native, Allen has strong ties to his current state and program, but no apparent ties to South Carolina. You like the fact that he's done more with less at IU so far, but there are valid questions about whether he would be the right fit at South Carolina.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news