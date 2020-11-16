South Carolina parted ways with head football coach Will Muschamp on Sunday, seven games into his fifth season in Columbia. Muschamp finishes the tenure with a 28-30 overall record and 17-22 record in the Southeastern Conference.

Below are some initial potential names as we start the hot board for the search. All of these names have been vetted and provided by actual sources to confirm interest on the South Carolina end. We will update the hot board as the info change.

The profiles are in alphabetical order.

Want to get caught up on the latest on the search? Our Coaching Search Central landing page will always have the absolute latest including a Sunday night update!

Not a subscriber? Use code Search25 to get 75% off your first year!