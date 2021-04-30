Coach's corner: Breakdown of new Gamecock pledge Braden Davis
GamecockCentral.com went on the record with Middletown (Delaware) head coach Zach Blum for in-depth insight into New South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Braden Davis.
In this feature, Blum breaks down Davis' ascension to a major college prospect, his athletic tools, and why he believes he'll be a welcome addition to the locker room.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news