South Carolina's football staff landed the program's fourth verbal commitment of the 2022 class over the weekend when Tallahassee (Florida) Godby's Kajuan Banks went public with his pledge.

For more insight into Banks as a player and a person, GamecockCentral.com went on the record with Godby head coach Brandon McCray, who gave his takes on Banks' skill set, possible position at the next level, and much more.