Kylic Horton was a relative unknown in recruiting circles at the beginning of June.

That is, to just about everyone except Clarendon Hall head coach Anthony Reitenour and South Carolina's staff, which hosted Horton on back-to-back days to open Shane Beamer's camp sessions this summer.

"He's just a freak of nature," Reitenour said of Horton, who earned an offer from South Carolina - and subsequently committed to the Gamecocks - based on his performance during those two camp dates.