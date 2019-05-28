News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 07:25:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach's corner: Marshawn Lloyd

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

When Marshawn Lloyd dropped the news of his verbal commitment to South Carolina on Monday, it gave Will Muschamp's 2020 class a huge boost.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound back is one of the best in the country at a need position. For more insight into his game and what type of person Lloyd is, we turned to a source very familiar with Lloyd: Dematha running back coach Moe Gibson.

Ggjll5jccga6pxn52rbl
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}