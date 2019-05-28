SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

When Marshawn Lloyd dropped the news of his verbal commitment to South Carolina on Monday, it gave Will Muschamp's 2020 class a huge boost.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound back is one of the best in the country at a need position. For more insight into his game and what type of person Lloyd is, we turned to a source very familiar with Lloyd: Dematha running back coach Moe Gibson.

