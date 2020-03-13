Coaches, players react to championships being canceled
Thursday was the most unprecedented day in sports in a very long time.
As the day continued, league after league suspended or postponed seasons while, in the biggest bombshell of all, college championships were canceled through the end of the spring.
It started with the end of the SEC Tournament and ended with no spring or winter championships being played this year with no Final Four or College World Series.
Frank Martin knew it was likely going to happen Wednesday night, and when he received a call early Thursday from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, he wasn't shocked.
Also see: Get your football questions answered
“He was embarrassed that he had to make a decision that impacts our teams and players. He understands the journey that goes on since August when we meet for the first time in August and start lifting weights and do individual instruction with seven days a week. They get a day off but as coaches and players, it’s an unbelievable commitment to have the opportunity to compete at this time of year," Martin said.
"Having to make that decision was hard for him because he’s all-in about the student athletes and their journey. It’s the right decision to make. I let him know I was really proud he took his position of leadership and was willing to make this decision.”
The news set off a ripple effect where seniors saw their careers end prematurely, in a moment's notice, and they and their teammates took to Twitter to react to the news.
For the women's basketball team, it was robbed of a chance to compete—and likely play for—a national championship with seniors Ty Harris and Mikiah Herbert-Harrigan losing out on their final NCAA Tournament.
"This is a difficult time with so many conflicting emotions. First and foremost, we have to recognize how important it is to do the right thing for our community. Sports is a big part of our lives, but just one part of how we are connected to each other. We need to step back and think about the larger good served by canceling events that put people at risk," Staley said in a statement.
Also see: What we learned from baseball's non-conference slate
Baseball and softball won't have a championship this year either, and SEC competition is halted until at least March 30.
"My first thought is, I do agree this is the best decision for everyone's health, safety and well-being. I'm heartbroken for our student-athletes who worked so hard to compete this season. I, like everyone else, will be looking forward to learning the details on how we move forward from here," softball coach Beverly Smith said.
At a time with all of WBB and especially @GamecockWBB FAMs attendance is booming we have this...my heart goes out to all of you who supported this year and leading up to this @NCAA tourney. The flip side is want #COVID19 to beat it as soon as possible. Until then we feel u FAMs— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) March 11, 2020
My heart is super heavy rn knowing that I will no longer sign another autograph or take another picture as a Gamecock. I will no longer step on CLA’s court and play with my sisters. These four years have flown & I’m forever thankful for the love that the FAMS show me Thank U❤️ pic.twitter.com/qJxed37vxu— Tyasha Harris (@TyHarris_52) March 12, 2020
March 12, 2020
Wanted it bad for our seniors&the fams 😭 pic.twitter.com/OwU30FIMnO— Laeticia Amihere (@_Theblackqueen_) March 12, 2020
aside from heavy hearts im so proud to say that i was surrounded by this group of people my freshman year. the energy and atmosphere was special, and there’s nowhere else i’d rather be. @TyHarris_52 and @2121Mikiah i love you guys so much🖤— Olivia Thompson (@0livia_Th0mps0n) March 13, 2020
For the baseball team, they have four players in their final year of eligibility: Graham Lawson and George Callil and graduate transfers Dallas Beaver and Bryant Bowen, who came to South Carolina with the hopes of making a tournament run their final years before professional baseball.
NOOOOOOO— Dallas Beaver (@dbeaver38) March 12, 2020
Unbelievable that they can cancel something 3 months away.. this is the last time that some student athletes may have a chance to play the sport they love. Just unbelievable... https://t.co/6bSe0VmWeL— TJ Shook (@tj_shook) March 12, 2020
Would do anything to play the rest of the season with my brothers in garnet. https://t.co/hX0BqhjKlH— Noah Myers (@Noah_Myers5) March 12, 2020
The things I would do to let my seniors and grad transfers do to play one last collegiate season— colin burgess (@19cburgy) March 13, 2020
Heartbroken right now not only for myself but also for guys like @GLawson27 that I’ve worked my ass off with for the past 4 years. There are no words to describe what these student athletes are feeling right now.— Alex Wright (@thewrightway3) March 12, 2020