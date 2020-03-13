Thursday was the most unprecedented day in sports in a very long time.

As the day continued, league after league suspended or postponed seasons while, in the biggest bombshell of all, college championships were canceled through the end of the spring.

It started with the end of the SEC Tournament and ended with no spring or winter championships being played this year with no Final Four or College World Series.

Frank Martin knew it was likely going to happen Wednesday night, and when he received a call early Thursday from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, he wasn't shocked.

“He was embarrassed that he had to make a decision that impacts our teams and players. He understands the journey that goes on since August when we meet for the first time in August and start lifting weights and do individual instruction with seven days a week. They get a day off but as coaches and players, it’s an unbelievable commitment to have the opportunity to compete at this time of year," Martin said.

"Having to make that decision was hard for him because he’s all-in about the student athletes and their journey. It’s the right decision to make. I let him know I was really proud he took his position of leadership and was willing to make this decision.”

The news set off a ripple effect where seniors saw their careers end prematurely, in a moment's notice, and they and their teammates took to Twitter to react to the news.

For the women's basketball team, it was robbed of a chance to compete—and likely play for—a national championship with seniors Ty Harris and Mikiah Herbert-Harrigan losing out on their final NCAA Tournament.

"This is a difficult time with so many conflicting emotions. First and foremost, we have to recognize how important it is to do the right thing for our community. Sports is a big part of our lives, but just one part of how we are connected to each other. We need to step back and think about the larger good served by canceling events that put people at risk," Staley said in a statement.

Baseball and softball won't have a championship this year either, and SEC competition is halted until at least March 30.



"My first thought is, I do agree this is the best decision for everyone's health, safety and well-being. I'm heartbroken for our student-athletes who worked so hard to compete this season. I, like everyone else, will be looking forward to learning the details on how we move forward from here," softball coach Beverly Smith said.