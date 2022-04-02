Coaching consistency provides “night and day” difference at defensive line

Jimmy Lindsey headed up a defensive line that struggled in the two key areas it was responsible to hold up in 2021: pass rush and run stopping.

The anticipation was that the Gamecocks’ defensive line would be the strength on that side of the ball. Instead, a group boasting five-star talent got gashed in the run game as the Gamecocks finished with one of the SEC’s worst run defenses (178.9 rushing yards allowed per game, fourth-worst in the conference). And it didn’t generate enough pressure, recording the third-fewest sacks in the SEC (26) and finishing No. 9 in the conference in sack rate (7.14 percent).

That line is in major need of a turnaround in order to boost Shane Beamer’s program into a higher stratosphere.

Thus far, early returns indicate a step in the right direction.

“It’s night and day from last year,” Lindsey said on Thursday. “The guys are more comfortable. They’re confident. It’s been an easy, easy transition for us. They understand my expectations and what I expect out of them as players on and off the field and in the meeting rooms. So it’s been really smooth so far.”

Lindsey noted that “attention to detail” from his players is one of the core aspects into why they have been looking sharp throughout the first eight spring practices. Some of that can be attributed to a familiar face and voice leading the way.

In an early-February meeting, Lindsey scanned the guys in his defensive line room and said he posed a question to his players.

Lindsey: “Hey, what’s great about this picture? What’s pretty cool about this picture?”

*No response*

Lindsey: “I’m the first coach you’ve had in consecutive years.”