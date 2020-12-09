 South Carolina Gamecocks football coaching staff update: Wednesday, Dec. 9
Coaching staff update: Wednesday, Dec. 9

It's been a busy few days for Shane Beamer, who's now tasked with deciding which members of the staff he will retain and which ones will be let go.

A few of those decisions have been made, with an update on those here.

In the latest update here's a look at at least a few people who will not be retained as members of Beamer's staff next season.

SUBSCRIBER LINK: WEDNESDAY COACHING STAFF UPDATE

