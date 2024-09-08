PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVgxNUYzVlRaTkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

College GameDay Returns to Columbia After a Decade

Caleb Alexander • GamecockScoop
Publisher
@GamecockyCaleb

The Gamecock faithful have reason to celebrate beyond their impressive 31-6 victory over Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday night. For the first time in 10 years, ESPN's College GameDay is set to roll into Columbia, South Carolina, putting the spotlight on Williams-Brice Stadium for the highly anticipated week 3 matchup between the Gamecocks and LSU.

South Carolina (2-0, 1-0 SEC) has started the SEC schedule with a win for the first time since 2017, and their dominant defensive performance against Kentucky has only added to the excitement surrounding the program. The GameDay crew's decision to showcase this game speaks volumes about the national interest in the Gamecocks' early-season success.

The last time College GameDay graced Columbia with its presence was in 2014 when South Carolina hosted Missouri. Gamecock fans will be eager to create a more favorable memory this time around, as that previous visit ended in a heartbreaking comeback victory for the Tigers in Steve Spurrier's last full season at the helm.

LSU, coming off a season-opening loss to USC, will enter the game with a 1-1 record. The Tigers were in the process of defeating Nicholls State when the GameDay announcement was made last night, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling SEC showdown.

The iconic pregame show, which airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN, will feature its star-studded cast. Rece Davis returns for his 10th season as host, joined by the legendary Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard, the energetic Pat McAfee, and the recent addition of coaching icon Nick Saban.

As the Gamecocks prepare for this pivotal early-season test against LSU, the return of College GameDay to Columbia adds an extra layer of excitement and national attention. It's a testament to the program's resurgence and the anticipation surrounding this matchup.

Gamecock fans are encouraged to show up in force, creating an electric atmosphere that will be broadcast to millions of viewers across the nation. This is South Carolina's chance to showcase not only their football team but also the passion and spirit of the Gamecock community.

Stay tuned to GamecockScoop.com for more updates on GameDay events, and in-depth coverage as we count down to this monumental opportunity in Columbia.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3NvdXRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2NvbGxlZ2UtZ2FtZWRheS1yZXR1cm5zLXRvLWNvbHVt YmlhLWFmdGVyLWEtZGVjYWRlIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZzb3V0aGNhcm9saW5hLnJpdmFscy5j b20lMkZuZXdzJTJGY29sbGVnZS1nYW1lZGF5LXJldHVybnMtdG8tY29sdW1i aWEtYWZ0ZXItYS1kZWNhZGUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE0MyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=