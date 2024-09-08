The Gamecock faithful have reason to celebrate beyond their impressive 31-6 victory over Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday night. For the first time in 10 years, ESPN's College GameDay is set to roll into Columbia, South Carolina, putting the spotlight on Williams-Brice Stadium for the highly anticipated week 3 matchup between the Gamecocks and LSU.

South Carolina (2-0, 1-0 SEC) has started the SEC schedule with a win for the first time since 2017, and their dominant defensive performance against Kentucky has only added to the excitement surrounding the program. The GameDay crew's decision to showcase this game speaks volumes about the national interest in the Gamecocks' early-season success.

The last time College GameDay graced Columbia with its presence was in 2014 when South Carolina hosted Missouri. Gamecock fans will be eager to create a more favorable memory this time around, as that previous visit ended in a heartbreaking comeback victory for the Tigers in Steve Spurrier's last full season at the helm.

LSU, coming off a season-opening loss to USC, will enter the game with a 1-1 record. The Tigers were in the process of defeating Nicholls State when the GameDay announcement was made last night, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling SEC showdown.

The iconic pregame show, which airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN, will feature its star-studded cast. Rece Davis returns for his 10th season as host, joined by the legendary Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard, the energetic Pat McAfee, and the recent addition of coaching icon Nick Saban.

As the Gamecocks prepare for this pivotal early-season test against LSU, the return of College GameDay to Columbia adds an extra layer of excitement and national attention. It's a testament to the program's resurgence and the anticipation surrounding this matchup.

Gamecock fans are encouraged to show up in force, creating an electric atmosphere that will be broadcast to millions of viewers across the nation. This is South Carolina's chance to showcase not only their football team but also the passion and spirit of the Gamecock community.

Stay tuned to GamecockScoop.com for more updates on GameDay events, and in-depth coverage as we count down to this monumental opportunity in Columbia.