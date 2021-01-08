Senior quarterback Collin Hill is not expected to return to South Carolina for a final season of eligibility, Gamecock Central has confirmed.

Josh Kendall of the Athletic was the first to report.

Hill came to South Carolina with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and ultimately started eight games, completing 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,411 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

He was benched at halftime of the Missouri game for Luke Doty, and Mike Bobo has moved on to Auburn, taking the offensive coordinator job Thursday.

With Hill and Ryan Hilinski not returning to South Carolina, it leaves the Gamecocks with just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for next season in Doty and 2021 signee Colten Gauthier.