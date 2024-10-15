Advertisement

in other news

South Carolina Men's Basketball Lands Commit From Forward Grant Polk

South Carolina Men's Basketball Lands Commit From Forward Grant Polk

South Carolina men's basketball added a name to its 2025 class on Monday.

 • Alan Cole
Players of the Game at Alabama

Players of the Game at Alabama

P.O.T.G.

Premium content
 • Perry McCarty
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Feeling Out A Painful Loss To #7 Bama

Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Feeling Out A Painful Loss To #7 Bama

Alan and Caleb discuss what went wrong, and right, in the #Gamecocks 27-25 road loss.

Video content
 • Caleb Alexander
South Carolina 'Sick Of This Feeling' After Another Close Loss

South Carolina 'Sick Of This Feeling' After Another Close Loss

South Carolina almost had a win for the ages, but couldn't get over the line. It's a familiar feeling.

Premium content
 • Alan Cole
Rapid Reaction: South Carolina Falls Painfully Short at #7 Alabama

Rapid Reaction: South Carolina Falls Painfully Short at #7 Alabama

Let's be honest, that one stung. South Carolina played it's heart out on the road at #7 Alabama in a game that wasn't

Premium content
 • Caleb Alexander

in other news

South Carolina Men's Basketball Lands Commit From Forward Grant Polk

South Carolina Men's Basketball Lands Commit From Forward Grant Polk

South Carolina men's basketball added a name to its 2025 class on Monday.

 • Alan Cole
Players of the Game at Alabama

Players of the Game at Alabama

P.O.T.G.

Premium content
 • Perry McCarty
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Feeling Out A Painful Loss To #7 Bama

Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Feeling Out A Painful Loss To #7 Bama

Alan and Caleb discuss what went wrong, and right, in the #Gamecocks 27-25 road loss.

Video content
 • Caleb Alexander
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 15, 2024
Collin Murray-Boyles, Nick Pringle Preview South Carolina MBB Season
Default Avatar
Alan Cole  •  GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Alan__Cole
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
South Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement