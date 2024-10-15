Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 6

The big news from the NFL was the debut of Spencer Rattler . Overall, it was a mixed bag but not a bad performance for a rookie fifth round pick making his first start with a banged up offensive line and a defense that couldn't stop running water. Elsewhere around the league, Deebo was Deebo and Xavier Legette once again got up on his horse.

Tiffany Mitchell, Tyasha Harris and the Connecticut Sun fell in a decisive Game 5 to the Minnesota Lynx. In that game Harris had 12 points, one board, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes. She shot 50% from the field and from three in the Game 5 loss. Tiffany Mitchell did not play due to illness. The Lynn are currently tied with the NY Liberty at one game a piece in the best-of-five series.

First off in the WNBA and MLB. There is only one Gamecock left standing, RHP Clarke Schmidt of the New York Yankees. He was solid in a Yankees Game 3 win over the Royals in the ALDS. Schmidt just missed picking up the win by one out. He threw 4.2 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with one walk. He struck out four as well. The Yankees won the game 3-2 and the series 3-to-1. Schmidt will get the ball back in Game Three against Cleveland in the ALCS. That game is scheduled for a Thursday 5:08 EDT first pitch.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): The Dolphins had a Week 6 bye.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Dial played 30 snaps on special teams in the Patriots loss to the Texans. He did not record a stat and has one tackle on the season.

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon recorded three tackles in the Jets MNF loss to the Bills. Kinlaw has 14 tackles and a sack on the season.

Buffalo Bills- Ahmarean Brown (WR): Brown is on the Bills practice squad. This is his rookie season in the NFL.

Tennessee Titans- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones led the Titans in tackles with 10 in the team’s loss to Indianapolis. Ernest has 39 total tackles and a defended pass on the season.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons played 11 snaps on special teams without recording a stat. Chris has 10 total tackles on the season with a sack, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst started for Los Angeles but played only seven snaps and didn’t record a stat after leaving in the first half with a groin injury. Hayden has six catches for 59 yards on the season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Adkins had one catch for five yards on one target in the Broncos loss to the Chargers. He has one tackle and four catches for 19 yards on the season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Gargiulo is on the Broncos practice squad. This is his rookie season.

Kansas City Chiefs- Darius Rush (DB): The Chiefs had a Week 6 bye.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Congratulations to Dante Miller on logging his first ever stat. He played seven plays on special teams and recorded a tackle.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Rico had 25 yards rushing on five carries and caught five of six targets for 30 yards. The Cowboys were blown out by the Lions. Rico has 16catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns and 246 rushing yards this season.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks had one catch for 15 yards on six targets. Jalen has five catches for 77 yards on the season. He is averaging 15.4 yards per catch.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Israel played two snaps on defense and 23 on special teams and recorded one tackle. He has two tackles on the season.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens was inactive for the Bears Week 6 win in London over the Jaguars.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Nixon had three total tackles and defended a pass in the Packers win over the Cardinals. He also returned two punts for 39 yards and two kickoffs for 60 total yards. This season he has 27 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley had one tackle. Enagbare has nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): The Vikings had a Week 6 bye. He has 20 tackles, an interception and three defended passes on the season.

Nick Muse (TE): The Vikings had a Week 6 bye.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney was inactive this week with a shoulder injury. He has 12 tackles on the season with a sack.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): D.J. is currently on the Reserve/PUP list. This is his fifth year in the NFL.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee had four tackles and two defended passes. Horn has 27 tackles, eight defended passes and an interception on the season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Legette had three catches on four targets for 23 yards and a touchdown. He has 16 catches for 174 yards on the season with two touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn was inactive for the Falcons Week 6 win over Carolina.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 12 offensive snaps and 15 on special teams without recording a stat in New Orleans blowout loss to Tampa Bay. He has two tackles on the season.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Spencer made his NFL debut and got virtually no help from his defense. He played a nice first half, but the Bucs defense adjusted in the second half and kept him in the pocket. Overall, Rattler went 22-40 with two picks and a touchdown in the air. He was sacked five times and rushed for 27 yards on four carries.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): The 49ers beat Seattle one TNF with Deebo catching three of five targets for 102 yards and a touchdown. Samuel rushed four times for 15 yards. Deebo also returned two kicks for 52 yards. He has 20 catches for 335 and a touchdown on the season and 19 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.