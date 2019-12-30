Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Academy class of 2021 four-star quarterback Colten Gauthier is already quite familiar with the South Carolina football program.

Now, he's starting to get familiar with the Gamecocks' new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Mike Bobo, who he talked to on the phone recently.

"Great coach," Gauthier told Gamecock Central. "We really only talked about his transition to USC and is looking forward to meeting me soon."