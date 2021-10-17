Columbia Firehouse Subs sponsors Lunch with Jaylan Foster

GamecockCentral.com will be the host for a NIL event sponsored by Columbia area Firehouse Subs franchises that will feature safety Jaylan Foster on Monday, October 18, at noon EST.

The event, "Firehouse Subs Lunch with Jaylan Foster", will be conducted in a virtual meet and greet format and will be carried exclusively by GamecockCentral.com. Links to the event will be found on GamecockCentral.com's web platform and discussion forums and will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, in addition to being hosted on the GamecockCentral.com podcast network.

Subscribing (for free) to the GamecockCentral YouTube channel and clicking the "bell" icon next to the subscribe button will turn on your notifications, which means you will be notified each time GamecockCentral Live! drops a new show.

South Carolina athletics fans will have a chance to view a video interview with Foster, and can also ask questions for him to answer during the one-hour session.

Links will be published on GamecockCentral.com closer to the event start.