Columbia regional set, Gamecocks know game one opponent

The Columbia regional is officially set.

South Carolina will welcome Old Dominion, Virginia and Jacksonville to Founders Park for the regional, which will start Friday afternoon.

The Gamecocks are the No. 2 seed in the regional with Old Dominion the top seed, the No. 11 overall seed in the tournament.

South Carolina is hosting because Founders was one of the 20 predetermined sites announced by the NCAA earlier this season and Old Dominion wasn't.

The Gamecocks (33-21, 16-14 SEC) will play No. 3 seeded Cavaliers Friday while the Monarchs play the No. 4 seed Jacksonville. Game times will be at noon and 7 p.m.

The losers will play in the first game Saturday with the winner's bracket following that one.

The regional is paired with the Fort Worth regional hosted by No. 6 national seed TCU that will include Dallas Baptist, Oregon State and McNeese State.

South Carolina is hosting a regional for the first time since 2016.