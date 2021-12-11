Commit day for Barham
South Carolina hopes to add a massive pledge to its 2022 recruiting class today when Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham announces his commitment.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Barham will announce his commitment among finalists South Carolina, Penn State, Maryland and Oklahoma at 3 p.m. ET.
Barham, who took an official visit to South Carolina for the Kentucky game, has been a priority target for Gamecocks assistant Mike Peterson.
He has also taken official visits to his other three finalists.
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, along with Peterson and defensive coordinator Clayton White visited Barham on Thursday.
A Rivals100 member, Barham is ranked the No. 92 overall prospect in the 2022 class, the No.7 outside linebacker and the No. 2 overall prospect in Maryland.
If Barham chooses Carolina, he'll be the highest-ranked prospect in the Gamecocks class.
----
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor and @Mike_Uva.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.