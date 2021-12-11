Commit day for Barham

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Barham will announce his commitment among finalists South Carolina, Penn State, Maryland and Oklahoma at 3 p.m. ET.

South Carolina hopes to add a massive pledge to its 2022 recruiting class today when Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham announces his commitment.

Barham, who took an official visit to South Carolina for the Kentucky game, has been a priority target for Gamecocks assistant Mike Peterson.

He has also taken official visits to his other three finalists.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, along with Peterson and defensive coordinator Clayton White visited Barham on Thursday.

A Rivals100 member, Barham is ranked the No. 92 overall prospect in the 2022 class, the No.7 outside linebacker and the No. 2 overall prospect in Maryland.

If Barham chooses Carolina, he'll be the highest-ranked prospect in the Gamecocks class.