We've made it to the end of the 2022 college football regular season. If you've been following along with our staff picks, you know that Alan Cole has pretty much gone wire-to-wire in the straight-up category. He also led in our against-the-spread picks, but a thoroughbred-like charge on the final turn has seen staff writer Perry McCarty take a small lead. The College Football Playoff is set if the favorites hold this week. We believe that Georgia and Michigan are in regardless of the outcomes this weekend. TCU and Southern Cal are in if they win, if one loses then it gets interesting. We locked the lines Wednesday morning so they may be slightly different on the day of the game.

The Perry McCarty Special: Akron +11 @ Buffalo 1:00 Friday on ESPN+

And just when you thought there would be no “Which Way Is Up?” game of the week, Akron slips into action for a makeup game. Last week, Akron used its conference-leading passing attack (and also found a running game) to blowout NIU 44-12. LSU transfer and first-team All-MAC WR Alex Adams exploded for 7 catches, 150 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Wyoming transfer Victor Jones notched 2.5 sacks and the defense collected 2 interceptions. This week brings a different challenge as Buffalo has had an up-and-down season, but with a win, Buffalo becomes Bowl eligible. The Zips want to carry momentum into the offseason with another win and attempt to be a surprise G5 darling in 2023. Buffalo is led by Rutgers transfer Cole Snyder at quarterback and a three-man committee at running back. At wide receiver, Louisville transfer Justin Marshall leads the team in yards, while senior Quian Williams leads in receptions. Defensively, linebacker Shaun Dolac is a tackling machine and Marcus Fuqua has been strong at safety. Both have been named first-team All-MAC.



Conference USA Championship N. Texas +8.5 @ UTSA 7:30 Friday on CBSSN

Does it Impact Carolina's Bowl Destination: Nope Stubhub Get in Price: $28 Why Gamecock Fans Should Watch: UTSA and North Texas trying to win the Conference USA and then take the title with them to a higher profile league, similar to when Ric Flair departed WCW for the then WWF with the old NWA World Title, to the American, where they will compete next season in the American Athletic Conference.

PAC 12 Championship: #11 Utah +3 vs. #4 Southern Cal (Vegas) 8:00 Friday on FOX

Does it Impact Carolina's Bowl Destination: Maybe. If Southern Cal loses then Utah will head to the Rose Bowl and Southern Cal likely to the Cotton or Orange. It would potentially impact Carolina because Ohio State could benefit from not playing and slide into the 4th playoff spot. That impacts Carolina because if Southern Cal wins, the Big 10 will likely get a team into the Orange Bowl. (Ohio State or Penn State). If that happens the Reliaquest Bowl gets to select an ACC school and Notre Dame is considered an ACC school for purposes of bowl tie-ins. Basically, if you want Carolina and the Irish to play for the first time since 1984, pull for the Trojans to make the playoff. You don't want Ohio State and Michigan going to the playoff. Penn State would head to the Rose and Orange Bowl is going to put Clemson/UNC against Tennessee/Alabama, leaving Carolina to face a boring midwest bowl opponent in Tampa. Stubhub Get in Price: $63 Why Gamecock Fans Should Watch: Utah beat the Trojans in a thriller in Salt Lake City on October 15th by a score of 43-42. That game featured over 1,100 yards of offense. Utah QB Cameron Rising threw for 415 yards and two touchdowns while running for 60 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-tying score with 0:48 seconds left. Rising wasn't done, he called his own number on a gutsy 2-point conversion to give the Utes the go-ahead score. Arguably the two best tight ends in the county are Notre Dame's Michael Mayer and Utah's Dalton Kincaid. Mayer had 8 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns against the Trojans and Kincaid had an incredible line of 16 catches for 234 yards and a score. Also, we forgot to mention, Southern Cal's quarterback Caleb Williams is probably going to win the Heisman. This could be the most exciting game of the weekend.

Big 12 Championship #10 K-State +2.5 vs. TCU (Arlington, TX) 12:00 on ABC

Does it Impact Carolina's Bowl Destination: Basically for the same reasons that PAC 12 game does. If TCU loses Ohio State could sneak in. If TCU and Southern Cal lose, would the committee put Alabama and Ohio State? We don't think so, we see it as there are three teams playing (well two are actually playing) for two spots. Outside a TCU blowout loss, they should be in as well. The Horned Frogs would have only one loss and played a difficult schedule. They SHOULD be no worse than 4th come Sunday evening. If Kansas State wins, the Wildcats will take up a NY6 spot. They probably get one even with a loss. But the more non-SEC automatic births, the better the chance Alabama could be pushed to the Citrus and Carolina to the Reliaquest. Stubhub Get in Price: $67 Why Gamecock Fans Should Watch: We'd be shocked if Shane Beamer hasn't at least had some back-channel communication with TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley about the opening on his staff. The pitch being that successful SEC coordinators are usually head coaches after 1-2 seasons. If you've been following along with our hot board, you know we don't think Riley is likely because he could get a head coaching job this cycle, nonetheless, this game would give Carolina fans a good look at his offense.

MAC Championship Toledo -1.5 v. Ohio (Detroit) 12:00 on ESPN

Does it Impact Carolina's Bowl Destination: Nope Stubhub Get in Price: $3 Why Gamecock Fans Should Watch: The Toledo duo of Desjuan Johnson and Quinyon Mitchell were honored by Pro Football Focus. Johnson made the publication's Honorable Mention All-American team and Mitchell was tabbed a second-teamer. Mitchell is a sophomore corner that had four interceptions in one game against Northern Illinois. Johnson, a senior defensive tackle, recorded 15.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Ohio coach Tim Albin has been with the program since 2005 and was promoted to the head job in 2021 following the retirement of Frank Solich.

Sun Belt Championship Coastal Carolina +8.5 @ Troy 3:30 on ESPN

Does it Impact Carolina's Bowl Destination: Nope Stubhub Get in Price: $16 Why Gamecock Fans Should Watch: For whatever reason, half the fan base hates Jamey Chadwell because the other half wanted to hire him in 2020. We call it the Greg Marshall paradox. Either way, it is looking like this will be Chadwell’s last game at the helm in Conway as his name is popping up for several open jobs. This could be Willy Korn’s team next year.

SEC Championship #14 LSU +17.5 vs. #1 Georgia (Atlanta) 4:00 on CBS

Does it Impact Carolina's Bowl Destination: The Gamecocks' bowl fate is perhaps tied more closely to LSU's than any other school. If the Tigers pull the upset, they are headed to the Sugar Bowl. Georgia is still going to playoffs. That would leave Alabama and Tennessee possibly still getting NY6 Bowls. In that scenario, the Gamecocks are headed to the Citrus Bowl against Purdue or Minnesota, unless Alabama is not selected by a NY6 Bowl, which we find unlikely. If LSU is blown out by the Dawgs, then the Gamecocks are probably the more attractive bowl team and would be selected by Citrus Bowl considering the outcomes of the teams' last two games. If you want the Gamecocks in Tampa, then a competitive game with UGA winning is probably your best bet. Stubhub Get in Price: $125 Why Gamecock Fans Should Watch: It's the SEC Championship Game- everyone will be watching. (Unless you had a friend schedule a wedding at 3:00 pm as I did).

AAC Championship #22 UCF +3.5 @ #18 Tulane 4:00 on ABC

Does it Impact Carolina's Bowl Destination: Nope Stubhub Get in Price: $9 Why Gamecock Fans Should Watch: Gus Malzahn is a former SEC head coach and Willie Fritz could be a future one. Fritz turned down the Georgia Tech opening last week. Fritz is 62 so he likely will need to get an SEC gig in the next two cycles or his age will likely prevent offers. He's won everywhere he's been. The winner of this game is likely to see either Alabama or Tennessee in the Cotton Bowl. If LSU pulls an upset in Atlanta and Tulane wins this one, the Sugar Bowl would salivate over an LSU vs. Tulane game.

MWC Championship Fresno St +3 @ Boise St 4:00 on FOX

Does it Impact Carolina's Bowl Destination: Nope Stubhub Get in Price: $21 Why Gamecock Fans Should Watch: Everyone likes to watch a game being played at below-freezing temperatures from the comfort of their living room. The current forecast calls for 31 degrees at kickoff. The Broncos have the ninth-best scoring defense allowing under 18 points per game.

B10 Championship Purdue +16.5 vs. #2 Michigan (Indianapolis) 8:00 on FOX

Does it Impact Carolina's Bowl Destination: Maybe. Michigan is likely in the playoff regardless of the outcome of this game. If Purdue wins, they are headed to Rose Bowl and Ohio State to the Orange Bowl. (Assuming TCU and So Cal hold serve). If Ohio State is in the Orange Bowl then Notre Dame would be free to be selected by the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl). The Irish would likely be Carolina's bowl opponent in Tampa if Purdue wins. Really as long as Ohio State is in the Orange Bowl, Notre Dame is likely for the Reliaquest. Stubhub Get in Price: $113 Why Gamecock Fans Should Watch: Michigan is in the playoff regardless of the outcome. Watch out for Purdue, they are prone to pulling off upsets under Jeff Brohm, but this Michigan team seems to be on a mission. The Wolverines finished seventh in scoring offense and third in scoring defense nationally.

ACC Championship #9 Clemson -7.5 vs. #23 UNC (Charlotte) 8:00 on ABC

Does it Impact Carolina's Bowl Destination: Nope Stubhub Get in Price: $49 Why Gamecock Fans Should Watch: Is it wrong to want Clemson to win this game? I can't stand UNC in any sport and the Gamecocks could claim the ACC crown. Winning would most likely send the Tigers to a likely Orange loss against Ohio State, Tennessee, or Alabama. Ahh never mind, the real Carolina can take the ACC crown next September in Charlotte. Go HEELS!