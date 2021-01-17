GamecockCentral - Confirmed: Drew Hughes to Texas

Gamecock Central has confirmed Football Scoop's report that new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is hiring South Carolina director of player personnel Drew Hughes to his new staff in Austin.

Hughes has spent the last year at South Carolina and was kept on by new head coach Shane Beamer after originally being hired by Will Muschamp around this time last year.

Well-known and well-respected within the coaching community, the Alabama graduate has spent time at Alabama, N.C. State, Florida, Central Florida and Tennessee prior to his year in Columbia.