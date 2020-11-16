 GamecockCentral - Connor Shaw to help coach QBs for rest of season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-16 09:50:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Connor Shaw to help coach QBs for rest of season

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

South Carolina's all-time winningest quarterback will have a chance to make a greater impact on the Gamecocks' current quarterback room.

Connor Shaw is being added to South Carolina's on-field staff for the remainder of the season and will be in the quarterbacks room, interim head coach Mike Bobo said Monday.

Shaw's full-time role is as the Director of Football Student-Athlete Development, but the firing of Will Muschamp allowed South Carolina to add another official on-field coach for the remainder of the season.

As the Gamecock starting quarterback, Shaw led Carolina to a 27-5 record, including a 17-0 record at Williams-Brice Stadium.

In his four-year career, Shaw completed 480-of-733 passes (65.5 percent) for 6,074 yards with 56 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,683 yards and 17 scores.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}