GamecockCentral - Connor Shaw to help coach QBs for rest of season

Connor Shaw is being added to South Carolina's on-field staff for the remainder of the season and will be in the quarterbacks room, interim head coach Mike Bobo said Monday.

South Carolina's all-time winningest quarterback will have a chance to make a greater impact on the Gamecocks' current quarterback room.

Shaw's full-time role is as the Director of Football Student-Athlete Development, but the firing of Will Muschamp allowed South Carolina to add another official on-field coach for the remainder of the season.

As the Gamecock starting quarterback, Shaw led Carolina to a 27-5 record, including a 17-0 record at Williams-Brice Stadium.

In his four-year career, Shaw completed 480-of-733 passes (65.5 percent) for 6,074 yards with 56 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,683 yards and 17 scores.