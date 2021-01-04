South Carolina has eight of its 10 assistants under contract now.

The university Board of Trustees approved eight contracts Monday afternoon with details emerging about all eight newly-minted assistants.

The four holdovers from the previous staff—Mike Bobo, Des Kitchings, Tracy Rocker and Mike Peterson—are all making the same annual salary they would under their previous contract.

Bobo is set to make $1.2 million annually as the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator while Kitchings, who will coach running backs, will make $300,000.

Tracy Rocker's deal is worth $525,000 while Peterson's is at $300,000.

The only change is they were extended through 2022, which means they're currently on a two-year deal.

As for the newcomers to the staff, except for Pete Lembo, all are also under two year deals as well, through the end of 2022. Lembo's deal is three years, contractually tethering him to Columbia until 2023.

Offensive line coach Will Friend's deal is worth $700,000 while newly-hired receivers coach Justin Stepp will make $460,000.

Lembo, who came from Memphis to be the special teams coordinator and associate head coach will make $450,00 while tight ends coach Erik Kimrey will make $200,000.

South Carolina has eight of its 10 vacancies now filled with the defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach the only two on-field spots left to fill. The strength and conditioning coach spot is also unfilled at the moment.

South Carolina's current coaching staff

Shane Beamer, head coach

Mike Bobo, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Will Friend, offensive line coach

Erik Kimrey, tight ends coach

Justin Stepp, wide receivers coach

Des Kitchings, running backs coach

Mike Peterson, outside linebackers coach

Tracy Rocker, defensive line coach

Pete Lembo, associate head coach and special teams coordinator