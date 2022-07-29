Cookout Weekend Begins With Surprise 2024 Commit

The highly anticipated end of summer recruiting weekend got off to a hot start today when 2024 DB Karson Hobbs committed to Coach Shane Beamer who tweeted out a #welcomehome around 3:40. The tweet was shortly followed by Hobbs’ Archbishop Moeller High School AD Barrett Cohen tweeting out confirmation that it was indeed Hobbs who has committed. Hobbs then tweeted his own commitment a few minutes later. Hobbs isn’t someone who was previously on our radar this weekend, but it is easy to see why the Gamecocks like him.

As always, Perry McCarty will have a full film breakdown shortly, but an initial look at the Cinncinatti based DB shows that he’s subtly faster than nearly everyone else on his film. He plays a little offense in high school, and he’s often seen striding away from defenders on tape.





On defense, where he’s likely to play for SC, he’s been asked to play a lot of press man coverage at a young age, and excelled at it. He has good hips and range, and his long arms allow him to break up passes with one arm while keeping contact with the other. He seems to have advanced mechanics for someone with two years of high school ball remaining.





Hobbs joins QB Dante Reno as the 2nd member of the 2024 class thus far.