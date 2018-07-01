GamecockCentral.com

In just his second year in the NFL, the Los Angeles Ram turned in one of the best special teams seasons in the league, earning a spot on NFC’s All-Star team.

No one was more shocked about Pharoh Cooper making last year’s Pro Bowl than Pharoh Cooper.

“It’s a great honor to make the Pro Bowl. It came so fast,” Cooper said. “It’s a blessing to get voted to the Pro Bowl by the players in the league.”



Cooper, who’s now entering his third season in the NFL, has separated himself as the Rams’ go-to returner.

After a shoulder injury derailed his rookie season, he responded with a career year as the Rams won 11 games and Cooper was named to the All-Pro team.

He amassed almost 1,654 return yards with one touchdown while also catching for 84 yards and averaging 7.6 yards per reception.

“Just I’m smarter, I’m more of a complete player,” “I’m just out there doing my job. It’s more of a business out there as we know, so you have to go out there and go to work every day to secure your job.”

Cooper was a First Team All-SEC player at South Carolina, catching for 2,163 yards over his three-year career for 18 touchdowns and rushing for four more.

He’d rack up 2,676 all-purpose yards and said playing in Columbia and in the SEC prepared him for an All-Pro start to his career.

“It’s really playing in the SEC and playing with these tough guys,” Cooper said. “Playing in the SEC it’s tough and competitive. You need all of that in the next level.”

In the two years removed from his college years, Cooper’s stayed around Columbia a little bit and has seen first hand what Will Muschamp’s been able to do in just two seasons.

Cooper never played for Muschamp but likes what he’s seen from some of his former teammates as well.

“I love his energy. I love what he brings, his competitiveness. He installed that discipline into those guys, something we weren’t all about when I was in college,” Cooper said. “I like the attitude he installed in those players.”