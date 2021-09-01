Coordinators, Noland discuss what successful night Saturday looks like

During Wednesday's media availability, all three coordinators and starting quarterback Zeb Noland spoke about what they'd determine successful Saturday night at Williams-Brice.

It'll be the first chance for the Gamecocks' coordinators and players to get a sense of their respective units with live bullets in games that count. Success is obviously coming out of the game with a win and injury free, but success can be relative based on a coach and certain position groups.

In a little over 72 hours, the Shane Beamer era will begin in earnest at home against Eastern Illinois.

Marcus Satterfield, offensive coordinator: “Like the last two weeks, just play clean football and limit the mental errors. We understand there’s going to be some with guys who’ve never played before but we want to play clean football.

No administrative penalties, not beating ourselves, just go out there and execute the plays that are called and play as hard as they can. Play with great effort and be very competitive each play and being very physical.

If we can come out of the game doing that—whether you score one point, 10 points or 20 points—we’ll be satisfied.”

Clayton White, defensive coordinator: “On Saturday, the one thing that can keep you up at night is Eastern Illinois played a bunch of football games in the spring and one this fall and we haven’t played one yet together under the Beamer era.

To me, it’s about operating in a timely fashion, getting calls in, guys getting the calls from the sideline and unbelievable communication. Those are the things: operating, communicating.

On the field we want to see guys—we’ve done a lot of conditioning here under coach day and his staff—and I want to see guys flying to the football. That’s the first thing I want to see in game one.”

Pete Lembo, special teams coordinator: “The key for a special teams standpoint is to make sure we’re really prepared for all the crazy things that can happen early in the season in college football. The goal is to go out there and look like this is not the first time we’ve been out there today.

If we can play clean football from a special teams standpoint—I like to tell the guys each day don’t beat yourself—if we can do that that would be a good step forward in the first game.”

Zeb Noland, starting quarterback: “It’s the first game, so there’s going to be mental mistakes and there’s going to be dumb pre-snap penalties. We’re trying to eliminate turnovers and get us in the right call. There’s no stat I’d ever be looking for but it’s just go out there, execute at a high level and play fast.

Have fun with those guys. They’ve been practicing with each other 30 times in fall camp. I want to go out there and enjoy as much as they do hitting someone else and seeing smiles on their faces coming back to the huddle.

Those five up front will protect in the pass game and they’ll block in the run game and everything else will take care of itself. I think we should just go out there and play smart football. “