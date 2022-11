Rucker arrived into the program as a transfer from Arkansas State during the offseason, but a foot injury during pre-season camp prevented him from ever fully gaining traction. He did not play in the first three games of the season, but returned to action in week four against Charlotte.

His lone catch of the season was a memorable one, hauling in a 52-yard touchdown reception from Luke Doty in the fourth quarter of the 56-20 win over the 49ers. But he re-aggrivated the injruy after the Charlotte game and was held out the following week against South Carolina State. He has not played since the Charlotte game.

The Gamecocks now have six wide receivers listed on their depth chart.