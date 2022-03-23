Corey Rucker Gives South Carolina Visit A "300 out of 10"
One area that South Carolina needed to shore up this offseason was the depth at WR, and they've already hit the portal once for WR Antwane Wells. Last month, when transfer WR Corey Rucker became av...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news