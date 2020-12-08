South Carolina JUCO cornerback commit Marcellas Dial is 'locked in' with the Gamecocks and will sign with the school next Wednesday he said Tuesday night after speaking with new head coach Shane Beamer on the phone.

A three-star prospect who is originally from Woodruff, S.C. and is now at Georgia Military College, the Palmetto State native never really wavered from his commitment, but he did enjoy getting a feel for his new future head coach when they talked earlier today.