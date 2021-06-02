Couisnard announces return to South Carolina basketball

Mere hours after teammate Keyshawn Bryant announced his return to the South Carolina men's basketball team, Jermaine Couisnard did the same as both players withdrew their names from the 2021 NBA Draft.

Moments after Couisnard announced the news on Twitter, South Carolina sent out a release confirming that both players would be back.

As a redshirt sophomore this past season, Couisnard averaged 10.1 points and 3.2 assists per game.

An East Chicago, Ill. native, Couisnard scored in double figures eight times last season, according to South Carolina.