It's been a dominant week for Jermaine Couisnard and because of it, he now has some SEC honors.

The Gamecocks' redshirt freshman was named SEC Freshman of the Week by the league Monday after leading South Carolina to an upset win over then-No. 10 Kentucky and helping them avoid a letdown game against Texas A&M.

Couisnard hit arguably the shot of the year so far in college basketball Wednesday night, banking in a Hail Mary three-pointer at the buzzer to down the Wildcats 81-78 as part of a career night.

He'd finish that game with 26 points before contributing 17 more points in a 14-point win against Texas A&M Saturday with South Carolina shorthanded.

Since he was inserted into the starting lineup for the Kentucky game, Couisnard is averaging 21.5 points, on 45.9 percent shooting, three assists and 2.5 rebounds in 35 minutes per game.

He's also shooting 53.8 percent from beyond the arc, including going 3-for-8 against the Aggies.

This season he's up to averaging 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game first as the team's sixth man and now as its starting point guard.

The Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2 SEC) have another big week in the SEC coming up with a road trip to Auburn Wednesday night (7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU) before hosting Vanderbilt Saturday (8 p.m., SEC Network).