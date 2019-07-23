SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

A few days after going off for 40 points in the first game of the SC ProAm, Jermaine Couisnard was at it again Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks redshirt freshman put up a whopping 47 points, making it look effortless in his second public showing after having to sit out last season.

Tuesday's showing was one of the highest scoring efforts since the ProAm started and through two games, Couisnard is averaging 43.5 points.

His effort in game two wasn't one where he took a volume of shots and compiled those stats, Couisnard went 18-for-24 from the field (75 percent) and was 6-for-11 from three.

He also had six rebounds and nine assists.

Couisnard sat out last season dealing with an academic issue but will be eligible this season and will be a key piece in the team's deep backcourt this season, especially now that he's turning heads this week.

In the same game Tuesday, Maik Kotsar finished with eight points and eight rebounds, TJ Moss had 12 points and two assists and former Gamecock PJ Dozier put up 13 points.