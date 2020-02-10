After another standout week, Jermaine Couisnard is once again the SEC's Freshman of the Week.

Couisnard averaged 23.5 points, three assists, two rebounds this week as the Gamecocks went 1-1 with a win over Texas A&M and a loss at Ole Miss.

He had a career high 28 points against the Rebels before scoring 19 in a blowout win over the Aggies.

Since taking over as the team's starter at point guard, Couisnard is shooting 45 percent from the field and is averaging 16.6 points per game. South Carolina is 6-2 in those games.

It's the second time he's won the honor this season, getting it after a dominating week where he hit a buzzer beater against Kentucky and helped the Gamecocks beat Texas A&M then on the road.

The Gamecocks (14-9, 6-4 SEC) move on now to a midweek clash at Georgia Wednesday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) before hosting Tennessee Saturday.