GamecockCentral - Could Gamecocks make quarterback change?

When graduate transfer Collin Hill announced he would be following his former head coach Mike Bobo to South Carolina, most believed it was simply a move closer to home to help sophomore Ryan Hilinski learn the offense. However, when Hill was announced the surprise starter a week before the season opener, people realized Hill would be more than just a mentor.

Hill started slow against Tennessee, but played more than adequately in the second half, putting up 290 yards through the air. Over the next few games, he helped the Gamecock offense steadily improve, peaking with a 30-point output against Auburn’s talented defense.

But it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows. Hill averaged just 6.3 yards per attempt, good for only 12th in the SEC. Then against LSU, Hill put up better raw numbers, but took a few bad sacks and looked awfully uncomfortable at times.

There were cracks in the Gamecock offense, but the dam broke against Texas A&M. The Gamecocks averaged just 2.8 yards per play while Hill completed just eight of 21 passes. He was hurt by a couple of drops, including a backbreaking incompletion on a would-be touchdown early to Jalen Brooks. Once again though, Hill looked uncomfortable, staring down receivers twice on bad interceptions.

The other Gamecock quarterbacks were given a few chances sporadically throughout the game, as Luke Doty and Ryan Hilinski attempted seven combined passes.

The question then becomes whether Hill retains his starting role. Even before this week, there were rumors of a potential change in favor of freshman Luke Doty, but they were quickly put to rest by head coach Will Muschamp on Thursday.

In fairness to Hill, the offensive struggles don’t all fall on him. That being said, at 2-4 and with a coaching staff that may be on the hot seat, Hill has some things out of his control that are working against him.

South Carolina is one of three teams in the country with three former 4-star quarterbacks on its roster, joining blue bloods Clemson and Ohio State.

However, those quarterbacks have played a combined 21 snaps at quarterback this season, mostly in garbage-time and gimmicky situations. Dakereon Joyner was moved full-time to wide receiver due to the depth at quarterback.

At some point, South Carolina may decide to look to the future of the freshman Doty or sophomore Hilinski. For now, Muschamp is playing it close to the vest, preferring to take things one game at a time.

After a 68-yard passing performance though, a quarterback change is a definite possibility.

It’s unlikely to “fix” the offense, but it could provide the spark the Gamecocks so desperately seek.