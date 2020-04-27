It speaks too to the talent level getting better under Muschamp and, while the on-field results weren't there last year, the Gamecocks should have even more picks in the next NFL Draft.

On the surface, it may not look like a lot—15 schools had more picks over the seven-round draft—but it's the most in the Will Muschamp era and a far cry from having no one picked in 2017 and just one in 2018.

This was a very productive weekend for the South Carolina football team as the program watched as four players heard their names called in the NFL Draft.

The Gamecocks have their fair share of top-end talent that could go within the first three rounds with Israel Mukuamu being projected as a first round pick by Sporting News.

Jaycee Horn is also considered a solid cornerback prospect and could very well be a first round pick as well if he decides to go pro after his junior season.

Both have been staples in the secondary their two seasons at South Carolina so far and will be mainstays back there again in 2020 and would need to forgo their final year of eligibility if they were to get drafted this year.

Another guy who might play his way into the draft if he sees solid minutes is junior college offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine, who enrolled this January as part of the 2020 class and is already one of the biggest players on the roster at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds.

Dylan Wonnum is also a guy considered a future NFL player, it's just a matter of if he has a junior year good enough to declare for the draft.

Those are the juniors who could potentially go, but there are a handful of seniors who could hear their names called next year as well.

Both Shi Smith and Sadarius Hutcherson had the option to go pro after their junior years but both opted to come back quickly after the 2019 season ended. Those guys will definitely get draft looks as seniors and should hear their names called.

Smith's had a productive career—117 career receptions for 1,571 yards and nine touchdowns—but should get the bulk of the catches this year being receiver No. 1 with no Bryan Edwards.

Hutcherson, who's arguably the strongest player on the team, is a versatile lineman who has experience playing left tackle and guard and is a freakish athlete who will get drafted on upside alone but has the physical tools and film to back it up.

Nick Muse also has potential to be a day three draft pick if he comes back stronger from his ACL injury. He's the likely starter at tight end entering the season and will have ample opportunity to boost his draft status his senior season after a 17-reception, 158-yard junior season.

A wildcard is Parker White, who will exhaust his eligibility after next season. Kickers aren't highly-coveted on draft day (just three were drafted) but White, with a great senior season, could potentially play himself into the draft.

Will all those players get drafted next year? Statistics say no, but there's a good shot four, if not five of those guys hear their names called next draft.



It's not a secret Muschamp's upgraded the talent in his last four or five recruiting classes and the draft picks show it, and now it's about putting the recruiting success and on-field success together more consistently.