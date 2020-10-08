To say South Carolina’s defense has been hit or miss through two games would be an understatement. It’s been marked by extreme highs (First half of the Tennessee game, a stretch in the second half against a potent Florida team) and extreme lows (Three man-to-man touchdowns allowed).

Now that we know a bit more about the defense, it’s time for a “Best XI” — a concept I’ve taken from European soccer writers.

The European transfer window recently closed so I’ve seen articles everywhere about how new players fit into the starting lineup and which new formations teams should try. Teams will always target players that roughly fit into their scheme, but ultimately a few tweaks are necessary, often after an adjustment period.

Accordingly, this is my attempt at a Best XI for the defense, adjusted for the frequency of substitutions and different packages in American football, along with some thoughts on each.