Cromer: It's an 'honor' to continue family legacy
This fall, the next one in a long line of Cromers enrolls at South Carolina.It’s almost like Cromer—who’s grandfather, father and two uncles played at South Carolina—was destined to take hacks at F...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news