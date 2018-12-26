But, if you ask him how far the program’s come in his career, he is quick to point out how he spent his first Christmas away from home.

He’s been a part of four bowl eligible teams, survived a coaching change and lived all of program’s highs and lows coming off three straight 11-wins seasons.

In five years, K.C. Crosby’s seen about everything possible.

“For one, I woke up on Christmas in Shreveport,” he said. “I spent my freshman year Christmas in Shreveport, Louisiana. So it was a little rough. But we were able to come out and beat Miami so that’s good.”

Also see: Insider notes from Wednesday's practice in Charlotte

Since beating Miami in 2014, Crosby’s played under three head coaches—Steve Spurrier, Shawn Elliott and now Will Muschamp—and been a part of both a three and nine-win team and is now staring the final game of his career in the face.

He spent this Christmas with family before heading up to Charlotte to participate in the Belk Bowl with the Gamecocks, which will serve has his last college game ever.

As time winds down in his college career—he said he feels it more and more as practices start to dwindle before game day—it’s given him time to think about how far he and the program have come the last half-decade.

“You just sit back and reminisce and think about all the stuff you’ve been through since you’ve been here,” he said, “coaching change, just watching the program just change and watching it year one to year five and how much it’s changed.”

Also see: Insider background on how the defensive line class came together

But, like the program, Crosby’s last five years have been full of ups and downs as well.

His freshman year he played in one game before injuring his foot and missing the rest of the season and not recording a catch in 10 games his second year on campus.

His redshirt sophomore year was, statistically, the best of his career when he caught for 217 yards and four touchdowns before a broken leg kept him out about half of last season.

This year, he’s played in 11 games with eight starts and 101 yards receiving. Through all of it, he said he’s tried to take it one day at a time and thinks he had an overall positive career.

“It’s been a little rocky but for the most part it’s been fun,” he said, smiling. “I’ve learned a lot from a lot of coaches. For the most part it’s been a successful ride.”

Also see: Matt O'Brien breaks down the Belk Bowl

Crosby leaves the team and the tight end room in good hands. The Gamecocks have been to three straight bowl games and will be returning it’s leading receiving tight end (Kiel Pollard, 181 yards/two touchdowns) with two three-stars signed in the 2019 class.

After a three-win season Crosby’s second year on campus, the Gamecocks have rattled off 22 wins with a shot at one more Saturday.

“We’re taking all strides in the right direction right now,” Crosby said. “Coach Muschamp and his staff are really recruiting hard and getting the program back to where it needs to be.”