Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll's Nyckoles Harbor is one of the country's top overall prospects in the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder, who's collected over 25 major scholarship offers, made his way to Columbia on Saturday to check out the Gamecock football program for the first time.

Following the visit, he gave some very interesting thoughts to GamecockCentral.com that included his impressions and his plans for the recruiting process.