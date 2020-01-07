Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg class of 2020 three-star wide receiver Da'Qon Stewart is no longer committed to South Carolina.

Stewart made the news official with a post on his Instagram Tuesday night when he thanked the South Carolina coaches and his family, friends and high school coaches for believing in him.

While the news was made official on Tuesday, Stewart hasn't been expected to be a part of Carolina's class for some time and he didn't sign with the program in December.

