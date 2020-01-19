News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-19 10:36:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Daejon Reynolds breaks down Saturday visit to South Carolina

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Loganville (Georgia) Grayson athlete Daejon Reynolds is one of the top playmakers nationally for the 2021 class, checking in at no. 105 in the Rivals250 rankings.

On Saturday, Reynolds called up South Carolina Gamecocks wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon and let him know that he would be in town for an unofficial visit that came together at the last minute.

Gamecock football target Daejon Reynolds had a strong follow-up visit to Columbia on Saturday
Gamecock football target Daejon Reynolds had a strong follow-up visit to Columbia on Saturday (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}