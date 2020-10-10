With the Gamecocks up big in the fourth quarter, Joyner snatched the ball out of midair and turned the corner with almost nothing but green grass in front of him, taking the ball 47 yards for a touchdown.

Despite not getting a single touch in the first two games of the year, Dakereon Joyner showed in one snap the potential he’s oozing with at the receiver position.

“It’s fun to get different guys the ball in space,” Collin Hill said. “DK got it and took it to the house. You can see what he can do. It’s fun when you get a lot of people involved as we got things rolling in the second half.”

Those who’ve followed Joyner’s path over the last few years first off know how electric he can be with the ball—he was the state’s Mr. Football in the 2018 class—but understand the struggles he’s been through since arriving on campus.

After redshirting his first year, Joyner lost the backup quarterback battle and moved to receiver for the first time in training camp only to go right back to the quarterback after Jake Bentley's season-ending injury.

Entering his redshirt sophomore year was the only full offseason he’s had out wide, and Coronavirus hampered it.

Being athletically gifted is one thing, but it’s taken him time to transition and learn the nuances of playing receiver in the SEC.

“I think his confidence was kind of low until today. I talked to him personally in the locker room. We had 30-minute conversations about how he needs to be positive and take the plays when they come,” tight end Nick Muse said. “He’s too athletic to not be on the field. Obviously he didn’t get any targets the first two games but him being out there cause a threat cause you never know what he’s capable of doing.”

Joyner’s played a lot—starting against Tennessee and playing some against Florida—but his teammates are hoping that run Saturday is a good omen to come as Joyner gets more comfortable in the offense.

The Gamecocks rushed for 289 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry, in part because of Joyner’s efforts.

“He’s like Luke Doty. He’s good enough to play anywhere. We’re going to try and find ways to get him the ball,” Muse said. “He’s good enough to make that play. We’re going to start utilizing him more. I told him to keep positive energy us and help the other receivers who are coming up too when they get opportunities.”

Saturday’s win snapped a five-game losing streak and gives the Gamecocks (1-2) their first win of the season in peculiar conditions.

Not only were they playing the majority of the second half in a downpour, but they were playing without fans in the stands.

The Gamecocks did a good job, Will Muschamp said, of handling the moment and getting a much-needed 41-7 win.

“We had a lot of energy and juice on the sideline. We prepared all week for what it was going to be like,” he said. “I hate the situation we’re in right now, but it’s where we are. At least we’re able to play football. I appreciate our fans and wish they could have ben there with us today.”