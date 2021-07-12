Darian Stewart holding celebrity charity golf tournament in Columbia

Proceeds from the event will benefit the "Stewart Standouts Foundation".

Former Gamecock great and 10-year NFL veteran Darian Stewart is hosting a celebrity golf tournament on July 19 at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood.

"It was built to support and encourage the youth through educational initiatives," Stewart recently told GamecockCentral.com. "The future goal is to start an after school program, have.a safe place for kids, learn and be themselves and to have a good support system."

In the past, Stewart Standouts has funded football camps, and partnered earlier this year with Swansea High School in South Carolina for a four-week leadership program that touched on mental health, adapting to new environments, and life skills.

Celebrity appearances at the event are expected to be made by former Carolina Panthers standout Steve Smith, plus former Gamecocks Stephon Gilmore, DJ Swearinger, Melvin Ingram, Jared Cook, Pat DiMarco, and Connor Shaw.

To register to participate, or for sponsorship information, visit the Stewart Standouts Foundation website.