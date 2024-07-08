COLUMBIA, S.C. (July 8, 2024) – University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has named Darren Uscher as the Gamecocks’ Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting, it was announced today.

Uscher returns to his alma mater after most recently serving in a personnel and recruiting role at Oregon. In 2023, the Ducks posted a 12-2 record, reaching the Pac-12 Championship Game, while Uscher helped construct a recruiting class for the 2024 season that has been ranked as high as No. 3 nationally. He briefly joined Chip Kelly’s staff at UCLA as the executive director for recruiting for the 2024 season before returning to Eugene following a coaching change in Westwood.

Prior to his time in Eugene, Uscher spent two seasons (2021-2022) in the SEC as Auburn’s director of football recruiting. During his time on The Plains, he oversaw all areas of recruiting, player personnel and roster management, while also serving as football’s liaison with the compliance department. Uscher helped produce a pair of top-25 recruiting classes, including the No. 21 class for the 2022 season and the No. 18-ranked group for 2023.

Uscher came to Auburn after spending seven seasons (2014-2020) at Boise State, serving as the Broncos’ football operations/recruiting coordinator for two years before being promoted to director of football recruiting and player personnel. The program boasted the Mountain West Conference’s No. 1 recruiting class in each of his seven years on staff and posted a 69-19 record during his tenure.

Uscher’s first full-time position came at Georgetown, where he served as the director of operations, assistant recruiting coordinator and video coordinator for the 2013 season. He earned his master’s degree in sports industry management during his time at Georgetown.

Uscher, who earned a degree in sport and entertainment management from the University of South Carolina in 2009, got his start in college athletics as an undergrad in the Gamecocks’ marketing department when he helped execute marketing plans for the football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s soccer programs. He also interned with the Washington franchise in the NFL and Major League Soccer’s D.C. United during his collegiate days.