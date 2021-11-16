Davis: Signing NLI was 'amazing' moment

He committed nearly on the spot, announcing his commitment publicly a few hours later, and last week made it official putting pen to paper with his NLI.

Fast-forward a couple years, the summer between Davis’s junior and senior years, while on a visit to South Carolina he picked up an offer and stayed true to his word.

When Zach Davis was growing up, he and his family were staples at South Carolina basketball games and Davis made something very much known to his father and friends: if Frank Martin ever offered, he was “committing on the spot.”

“Looking at the papers and seeing me fill them out in my name was just amazing,” Davis told GamecockCentral. “I never thought I’d be going D-I, playing for Frank Martin and playing at a school close to home that’s my dream school and playing in the biggest conference ever. It’s amazing.”

Davis was initially scouted by assistant coach Brian Steele and was brought on a visit in late June, soon after prospects were allowed to come on campus and committed later that night as the first commitment in the Gamecocks’ 2022 class.

He was blown away on his unofficial visit, telling his father, “this is home,” and left with a great impression of Frank Martin.

“When I first heard about coach Martin, everybody was saying coach Martin was mean but coach Martin is one of the most amazing coaches and guys you can have,” Davis said. “He’s so nice, he tells what you need to hear and won’t do anything to hurt you. He’ll lead you to the right spot. I knew that was home and knew I wanted to commit right there on the spot.”

Davis, who inked his NLI officially on the first day of the early signing period last week, took his official visit the weekend prior.

He got to watch the Gamecocks’ exhibition against Benedict and tour some of the academic buildings while also getting to take some new photos in his South Carolina uniform.

“Going on the official visit and seeing everything about the school and the academic side. After basketball, you have to have a plan B because basketball isn’t going to be there forever,” he said. “We visited the physical training, science building and mass communications building to see what I was going to major in. Getting to that moment and seeing how everything was going to be when I get there was amazing.”

He also got a chance to talk with some of the team’s players while on campus and get some words of advice before his senior season starts.

“I talked to James Reese, Devin (Carter), Chico (Carter Jr.) and Jacobi (Wright). They were just telling me to come in with that dog mentality being a 6-foot-8 point guard and come in loving defense” Davis said. “With coach Frank Martin, that’s the game plan. So love defense. They were saying to be that dog. I’m a freshman but don’t take anybody lightly. I can come in and be a dog and be a starter if I put in the work.”

Davis signs his letter of intent a few weeks before his senior season begins, a year where he was named to the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association preseason Elite team.

“I feel like I’ a great passer and great defender. At 6-foot-8 with my length, the way I move and the way I can dribble the ball I feel like the system fits me and I fit the system,” Davis said. “I feel like I can fit passing lanes well, can get my teammates open and can knock down shots."

He’s one of two commits in the recruiting class along with wing Daniel Hankins-Sanford, who committed early last week.

“I was happy. I was so excited because Daniel’s a dog,” he said. “Me and him as freshmen coming in there, there’ll be some problems. I’m excited.”

Now that he’s entering his senior year signed and ready to go, he’s turning into somewhat of a recruiter trying to push South Carolina as best he can.

“I’m sending everyone they offer just putting the word out. This is a good school to come to, a great school to come to,” he said. “If you come here, you won’t regret it. I’m not regretting it at all.”