Dawn Staley: Joyce Edwards 'Only Going To Get Better'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dawn Staley went as far as she could go to describe Joyce Edwards.

Her true freshman forward had a first half double-double in her collegiate debut Tuesday night, an exhibition win over Memphis. She was the highest-rated player in a loaded 2024 recruiting class, and looks the part.

The iconic coach who has been around the best players in the world at every stop of her career already sees flashes of it with Edwards.

“I think Joyce is a little bit of Aliyah [Boston], she’s a little bit of A’ja [Wilson],” Staley told GamecockScoop. “She’s a little bit of all the great players all in one. Aliyah was pretty seasoned as a freshman. But Joyce is making an impact on both sides of the ball. She’s played more to her strengths rather than just trying to play to anybody’s expectations.”

Comparing Edwards to the two greatest post players in school history might seem lofty, but the Camden, S.C. native has shown a level of college readiness difficult to replicate.





The first glimpses she provided for Gamecock fans showed a combination of smooth

post moves gliding up and down the lane, tenacity on the glass and a sharp defensive presence. She was not afraid to use her size — listed at 6-foot-3 — and physicality to draw contact, and hit 7-of-8 free throw attempts after drawing fouls.





In short, it was everything you could have realistically hoped for from a true freshman, and more.

“The moment we inserted her into the game, she imposed her will on both sides of the basketball,” Staley said. “Super high intelligence, high competitor, just plays the right way. Very mature for her age.”

South Carolina of course is not lacking for talent down low, but there will be a new challenge for Staley to manage minutes and maintain production this season. The defending national champions will bring nearly everyone back from the 2024-25 roster, but the one player who moved on to the WNBA was starting center Kamilla Cardoso.

For the last three seasons, but especially last season when she elevated into the starting lineup, South Carolina always had something of an escape hatch when offensive sets broke down or possessions became stagnant.

Throw the ball inside to the 6-foot-7 center, and let her go to work.

Making up the production on both ends of the floor will be a task in the aggregate. Sania Feagin and Chloe Kitts are back for their senior and junior years respectively, and Arkansas transfer Maryam Dauda enters the program as a versatile option with SEC experience.

Freshman Adhel Tac made her unofficial collegiate debut on Tuesday night as well just two weeks after getting fully cleared from an ACL injury last year, and Sakima Walker will provide depth off the bench. Ashlyn Watkins is still part of the program, but her status is still pending her Oct. 25 court date after getting arrested in August and suspended from team activities.

But somehow or another, even within such a crowded group, Edwards is going to be a major factor.

Too talented. Too smart. Too ready to play. For a position crying out for someone to take control as the top option, the newest member of it might have the highest ceiling.

"There’s probably not a whole lot of pressure on her to perform because she’s just in her element,” Staley said. “ I don’t even think she really understands all the things that she needs to be doing out there, she’s just got a really good feel for the game and is doing what she sees. And she’s only going to get better.”

The idea of her getting ‘better’ is vague, but also limitless. It might even make her an all-time great, as Staley alluded to.