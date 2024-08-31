South Carolina women's basketball player Ashlyn Watkins was arrested on Saturday morning on charges of assault and kidnapping. She was booked in Richland County jail at 10:00 a.m. Saturday with a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, and her first court appearance scheduled for Oct. 25 according to the Richland County Public Index.

According to WLTX, Watkins was charged with "forcefully grabbing her face, pulling her by her arms, and pushing her" towards the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

