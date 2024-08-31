Advertisement

in other news

Shane Beamer Updates Injuries On Carolina Calls (Old Dominion Week)

Shane Beamer Updates Injuries On Carolina Calls (Old Dominion Week)

The final injury report before the season opener.

 • Alan Cole
Staff Picks: Week 1

Staff Picks: Week 1

Viewing Guide and Picks for Week 1 of the 2024 CFB season.

 • Stephen Anderson
Gamecocks Prepare To Gamble On Youth At Left Tackle

Gamecocks Prepare To Gamble On Youth At Left Tackle

On true freshman Josiah Thompson potentially getting the start at left tackle, and what it means.

Premium content
 • Alan Cole
Gamecock Coordinators Prepare For New Helmet Communication Rules

Gamecock Coordinators Prepare For New Helmet Communication Rules

On some new technology coming into college football and all the permuations with it.

Premium content
 • Alan Cole
Coordinators Media Availability Live Updates (Old Dominion Week)

Coordinators Media Availability Live Updates (Old Dominion Week)

Live updates on coordinators in week one.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Alan Cole

in other news

Shane Beamer Updates Injuries On Carolina Calls (Old Dominion Week)

Shane Beamer Updates Injuries On Carolina Calls (Old Dominion Week)

The final injury report before the season opener.

 • Alan Cole
Staff Picks: Week 1

Staff Picks: Week 1

Viewing Guide and Picks for Week 1 of the 2024 CFB season.

 • Stephen Anderson
Gamecocks Prepare To Gamble On Youth At Left Tackle

Gamecocks Prepare To Gamble On Youth At Left Tackle

On true freshman Josiah Thompson potentially getting the start at left tackle, and what it means.

Premium content
 • Alan Cole
Published Aug 31, 2024
South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins Arrested On Kidnapping Charges
Default Avatar
Alan Cole  •  GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Alan__Cole

South Carolina women's basketball player Ashlyn Watkins was arrested on Saturday morning on charges of assault and kidnapping. She was booked in Richland County jail at 10:00 a.m. Saturday with a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, and her first court appearance scheduled for Oct. 25 according to the Richland County Public Index.

According to WLTX, Watkins was charged with "forcefully grabbing her face, pulling her by her arms, and pushing her" towards the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

*************************************************************************

Want 2 months free on your Rivals subscription? Refer a friend and they'll get 50% off their first year while you get 2 months free, and the best part? You can do it as many times as you want. Just use your custom referral link on your subscriptions page (linked above).

southcarolina
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Kentucky
0 - 0
Kentucky
South Carolina
1 - 0
South Carolina
South Carolina
1 - 0
South Carolina
LSU
0 - 0
LSU
Finished
South Carolina
23
Arrow
South Carolina
Old Dominion
19
Old Dominion
Advertisement
Advertisement