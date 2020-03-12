The Gamecocks were winners of 26 in a row and fresh off a SEC title, locking up the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament last weekend.

"This is a difficult time with so many conflicting emotions. First and foremost, we have to recognize how important it is to do the right thing for our community. Sports is a big part of our lives, but just one part of how we are connected to each other. We need to step back and think about the larger good served by canceling events that put people at risk," Staley said in a statement.

Staley continued her statement, saying:

"As competitors, we are certainly disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to contend for a second National Championship. That said, it will not diminish the way we look at our season, how we value our body of work over the last few four months. We have measured ourselves against the best in the country over that time, and will embrace and relish that accomplishment.

"For our seniors and the others throughout the country, who will not have the chance to finish their careers the way they expected to - that's a tougher, more emotional thing to process. Again, we have to lean on that this is the right thing for everyone's health and safety."

The NCAA announced all championships and games will be halted moving forward, effectively ending every season currently going on at the collegiate level.