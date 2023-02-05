HARTFORD, Conn.— All the way back on Nov. 17 in just the third game of the regular season, Dawn Staley dropped Raven Johnson to the bench after the redshirt freshman point guard started the first two games.

Johnson has been South Carolina's bench point guard in every game since, and Staley's reasoning was been targeted since the start.

“You saw the Raven-Kamilla [Cardoso] connection,” Staley said about the decision after the Clemson game. “It’s a real thing that we just need to strategically make sure we have them out on the floor. They just have a connection.”

Both players have had ups-and-downs since then, with Johnson still recovering from a torn ACL last season and Cardoso battling through stretches of inconsistent play.

On Sunday afternoon in Hartford, with the Gamecocks facing their toughest road environment of the season against a top-five opponent, everything clicked.

Cardoso scored 17 points and pulled in 11 rebounds in a statement performance, and her sidekick Johnson scored 14 points and dished off seven assists — both career highs — as No. 1 South Carolina won an 81-77 decision over No. 5 UConn.

That bench connection was an injection of life for South Carolina (23-0) after a slow start. The Gamecocks shot 31.3 percent from the floor in a first quarter they lost by 11 points, with Johnson not even checking into the game until UConn (21-3) was up six and Cardoso’s first entrance coming even later.

But the duo -- along with fellow key bench contributor — Laeticia Amihere — changed everything. Johnson's dynamic passing ability opened up the floor and generated offensive looks South Carolina was incapable of producing in the early minutes. She forced the issue in transition after UConn misses, zipping the ball into pockets of space leading to easy scores.

Johnson had a crucial three-point play early in the second quarter when she drove in transition and finished off a layup, drawing a second foul on per point guard adversary Nika Mühl in the process. She knocked down a pair of mid-range jumpers at a time when shooting was a struggle for almost everyone else in a South Carolina uniform, and helped the Gamecocks escape a choppy first half with a 34-34 tie.

“I thought she did a phenomenal job on Mühl in distributing,” Staley said about Johnson. “We wanted somebody else to initiate their offense as some sort of disruption. And then when we got in the halfcourt she didn’t ever take the ball without her actually feeling her [Johnson]. And then when Mühl doesn’t have it, that’s the country’s leader in assists. She can’t really make people better if she doesn’t have the ball.”



