2023 DB Commit Zahbari Sandy has never been one to shy away from sharing his love for South Carolina. The 1st commit in a 2023 class that now has 11 public commitments (and a couple more on the way) has been advocating for the program to any target that will listen, and he got an opportunity to do that in person this past weekend when he took his official visit with 11 other 2023 recruits. We've already outlined how OL Commit Trovon Baugh has credited he and Sandy's efforts with being instrumental in landing C.J. Adams and Grayson "Pup" Howard this past weekend, but Sandy also had some takes about who he's still targeting, and how he personally enjoyed his time in Columbia, SC this past weekend.