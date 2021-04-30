 South Carolina Football: Decision day for Braden Davis has arrived
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 11:18:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Decision day for Gamecocks' QB target Braden Davis

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Football/Recruiting Insider
@WesMitchellGC
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Decision day for South Carolina quarterback target Braden Davis has arrived.

The Gamecocks' top target will announce his decision this evening after taking self-guided visits to several of his finalists, including South Carolina.

The Contenders: South Carolina, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Stanford and West Virginia

The Announcement: Today, 6 p.m. on Instagram Live @_bradendavis

How it played out: Davis took a "virtual visit" to South Carolina early this month and landed an offer from the Gamecocks in the process. While prospects still can't take visits to meet with coaches, Davis and his family did visit Columbia on their own to see the campus and surrounding areas on their own. South Carolina, Stanford and West Virginia are considered the three schools thought to truly be in it.

What it would mean: Like most teams, South Carolina aims to sign a quarterback in each recruiting class and Davis has emerged as their primary target for 2022. A big-framed, pass-first quarterback who also has the athleticism to extend plays, Davis would not only give the Gamecocks another high-upside QB on the roster, but would also give them an offensive face of the class to build the class around.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvNzc0Njg0NS81ZjgyMjFiNmU5ODU1NTAyODgxNTk4 ZDknPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

----

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}