The Contenders: South Carolina, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Stanford and West Virginia

The Announcement: Today, 6 p.m. on Instagram Live @_bradendavis

How it played out: Davis took a "virtual visit" to South Carolina early this month and landed an offer from the Gamecocks in the process. While prospects still can't take visits to meet with coaches, Davis and his family did visit Columbia on their own to see the campus and surrounding areas on their own. South Carolina, Stanford and West Virginia are considered the three schools thought to truly be in it.

What it would mean: Like most teams, South Carolina aims to sign a quarterback in each recruiting class and Davis has emerged as their primary target for 2022. A big-framed, pass-first quarterback who also has the athleticism to extend plays, Davis would not only give the Gamecocks another high-upside QB on the roster, but would also give them an offensive face of the class to build the class around.