GamecockCentral.com

The do-it-all player for the Gamecocks was recognized as a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches' Association.

The postseason awards continue to roll in for Deebo Samuel.

Samuel earned first-team honors as an all-purpose player.



Samuel led the team with 882 receiving yards, finishing 118 yards shy of becoming the first South Carolina 1,000-yard receiver since 2014. He had 26 rushing yards and 570 return yardage, averaging 24.8 yards a return.

He averaged 123.4 all-purpose yards per game and had 13 touchdowns this season. Of those, 11 were receiving scores, which is second-most in school history behind Sidney Rice's 13 receiving touchdowns in a season.

The senior receiver had one kick return touchdown, which set a SEC record for most kickoff returns in a career.

This is his second All-American honor, getting second-team recognition by the Football Writers' Association of America.

Samuel was also named first-team All-SEC twice—once by the AP and again by the conference's coaches—for all-purpose players and was second-team All-SEC receiver.

While he won't participate in the Gamecocks' Dec. 29 bowl against Virginia, Samuel will appear in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Jan. 26 in Mobile, Alabama.